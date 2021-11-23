Fractal (FCL) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $4.82 million and approximately $490,380.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00070052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.03 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.38 or 0.07490837 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,553.91 or 0.99506200 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fractal

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

