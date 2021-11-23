Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $65.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.
NASDAQ:FRG opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.