Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) PT Raised to $65.00

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.43.

NASDAQ:FRG opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.74. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,978,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 33.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

