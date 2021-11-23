Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $17.43

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 23rd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for about $17.43 or 0.00030431 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $282.47 million and $13.39 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

