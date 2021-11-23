Frederick William Steiner Sells 2,000 Shares of Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Stock

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Director Frederick William Steiner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,093,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,585,681.

Frederick William Steiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Frederick William Steiner sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.28, for a total value of C$71,412.00.

CHW traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.04. 5,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,519. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 636.80. Chesswood Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHW shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

