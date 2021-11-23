Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0482 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. Freehold Royalties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.64.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

