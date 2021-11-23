Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

Equities research analysts at HSBC started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of FMS opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.33. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 291.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

