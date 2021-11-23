Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.