Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Down 1.5%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.62 and last traded at $1.62. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

About Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF)

Freshii, Inc engages in the development, franchising and operation of quick-serve restaurants. It operates through the Franchise and Company-Owned Store segments. The Franchise segment consists of company’s domestic and international franchise stores. The Company-owned segment comprises company-owned restaurants, located only in Canada and the United States.

