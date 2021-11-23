Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.57. 2,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 15,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

