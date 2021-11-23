FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Down 9.9%

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price fell 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $11.06. 49,561 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,026,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FREY. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.44.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $20,665,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $122,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $272,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth $34,545,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

