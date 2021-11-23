FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.36. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 3,678 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07.

Get FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.