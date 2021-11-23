Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.39 and last traded at $30.39. Approximately 25 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod (NYSEARCA:XJUN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 5.82% of Ft Cboe Vst Us Eq Enh Mod at the end of the most recent quarter.

