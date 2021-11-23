Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.000-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $930 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $948.20 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.25.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,645 shares of company stock worth $437,259. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fulgent Genetics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Fulgent Genetics worth $18,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

