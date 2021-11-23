Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.50. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 2,320 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.35.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,000,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $340,037,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,594,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,217,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.