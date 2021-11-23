Fund Iv L.P. Omega Sells 10,162 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $352,621.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 2,441 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $81,773.50.

On Monday, November 15th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 782 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $26,322.12.

On Friday, November 12th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 23,235 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $782,090.10.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 11 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $368.50.

On Monday, November 8th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 3,817 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $127,984.01.

On Thursday, November 4th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 25,225 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $847,055.50.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18.

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.83. 522,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.71 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.36. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $54.79.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on REPL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 241.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 926,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

