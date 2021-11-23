FunFair Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One FunFair coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

