Furucombo (COMBO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.65 Million

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000868 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.65 million and $1.44 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,430,760 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

