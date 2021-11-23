GAMB Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One GAMB coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $10.81 million and $92,753.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00046950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.79 or 0.00239218 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00088806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official website for GAMB is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.