GameCredits (GAME) Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $41.03 million and approximately $552,592.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.00371154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About GameCredits

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,434,625 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

