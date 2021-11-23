GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $853,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,606,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 55,684 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GME stock opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. GameStop has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.86 and a beta of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

