GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 8.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $226.00 and last traded at $226.00. 105,108 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,749,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $247.55.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.51 and its 200-day moving average is $194.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.49 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 64.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,903,000 after purchasing an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

