GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GAP (NYSE:GPS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. GAP updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.25-1.40 EPS.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,337,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,043,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

