GAP (NYSE:GPS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.56 billion-$16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.72 billion.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 17,807,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,040,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. GAP has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

