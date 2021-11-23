GAP (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $16.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.70 billion.GAP also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of GPS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.51. 14,337,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,043,404. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. GAP has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $37.63.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. GAP’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GAP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.79.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $171,610.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.