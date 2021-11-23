Gas (GAS) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Gas has a total market capitalization of $83.44 million and $8.19 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for $8.24 or 0.00014458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00070606 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00090091 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.80 or 0.07322094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,744.35 or 0.99594177 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

