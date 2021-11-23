GATX (NYSE:GATX) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.94

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.94 and last traded at $106.94, with a volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 71.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

GATX Company Profile (NYSE:GATX)

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

