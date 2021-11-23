GB Group’s (GBGPF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on GB Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $$12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. GB Group has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

