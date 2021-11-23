GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Trading 7.4% Higher

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) traded up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 113,161 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,120,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

About GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH)

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

