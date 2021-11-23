GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get GDS alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $1,767,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in GDS by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.91. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.