Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Societe Generale

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.17.

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $138.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49. Gecina has a 52 week low of $134.52 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

