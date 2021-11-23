Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.37 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $20.89 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0321 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00046685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00236889 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

