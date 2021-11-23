General Electric (NYSE:GE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

GE opened at $101.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.31, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lowe FS lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 1,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,297,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 204,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management now owns 63,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,186,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

