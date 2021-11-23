Genetron (GTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Genetron had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter.

Get Genetron alerts:

NASDAQ GTH opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.92 million, a P/E ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.39. Genetron has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genetron by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 203,616 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Genetron during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Genetron by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.