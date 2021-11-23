Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GENI traded down $4.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 407,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,244. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.48.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genius Sports stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 875.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 141,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,635 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.07% of Genius Sports worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.