Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.400-$2.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.96 billion-$4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

Shares of G stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. Genpact has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Genpact by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 3,776.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 46,299 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Genpact by 25.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

