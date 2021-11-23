Genus (LON:GNS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,390.17

Genus plc (LON:GNS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,390.17 ($70.42) and traded as high as GBX 5,545 ($72.45). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,390 ($70.42), with a volume of 43,324 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Genus in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,571.43 ($72.79).

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,508.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,390.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

