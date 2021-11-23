George Boubouras Purchases 300,000 Shares of K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) Stock

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd (ASX:KAM) insider George Boubouras bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,000.00 ($15,000.00).

George Boubouras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, George Boubouras bought 95,238 shares of K2 Asset Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,428.56 ($5,306.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

K2 Asset Management Holdings Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail, wholesale and institutional investors. It manages equity mutual funds for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. K2 employs a top-down approach along with bottom-up stock picking approach.

