George R. Krouse, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of SBAC traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,060. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22 and a beta of 0.25.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.27.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 188,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in SBA Communications by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
