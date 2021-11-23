Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $4.67. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 37,066 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GGB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gerdau has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Gerdau in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,692,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,647,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,822,000 after acquiring an additional 791,238 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,105,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,426,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,614,000 after acquiring an additional 114,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

