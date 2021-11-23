German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to report $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 37.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $42.94 on Tuesday. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

