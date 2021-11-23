GET Protocol (GET) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004473 BTC on exchanges. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $29.39 million and approximately $290,505.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00047064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00237358 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00087996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

