Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to post $610,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $530,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820,000.00 to $1.72 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 717,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 32,540 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gevo by 587.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 92,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gevo by 35.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 67,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,679 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gevo by 39.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

