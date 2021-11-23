GFG Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the period. Invesco China Technology ETF comprises about 4.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.94% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $13,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,110,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 85,830 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after acquiring an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 1,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,424. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $62.85 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.31.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.