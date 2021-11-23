GFG Capital LLC Buys 143,433 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

GFG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,433 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $9,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 1,193,226 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.