GFG Capital LLC Has $10.28 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,966 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,952,000 after purchasing an additional 912,328 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,205,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 834,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,087,000 after purchasing an additional 116,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 761,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,216 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.