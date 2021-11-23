GFG Capital LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,408 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,086 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.95. 221,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

