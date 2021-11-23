GFG Capital LLC Makes New $4.61 Million Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. KLA makes up approximately 1.5% of GFG Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 95.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $769,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

KLAC traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.68. 15,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,097. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $242.66 and a 52-week high of $427.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

