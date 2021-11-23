GFG Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $394.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158,520. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.54 and a 200 day moving average of $362.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

