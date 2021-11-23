GFG Capital LLC Raises Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Mastercard by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,751,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after buying an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

MA stock traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.97. The company had a trading volume of 248,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,985,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,658 shares of company stock valued at $67,541,787. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

