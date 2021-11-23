GFG Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,129 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. GFG Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000.

GEM traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,925. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

